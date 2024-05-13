Tension Prevails Outside Nandyal TDP Office Amid Voting Process

Nandyal: Women voters tried to lay siege to the TDP office of party’s Nandyal Assembly constituency candidate N Md Farooq on Monday. The voters were protesting against the TDP leader for deceiving them after promising to distribute money if they vote for the opposition party.

The TDP leadership is desperate to win the elections and its leaders are using every trick in the book like persuading voters, coercive tactics, threatening and attacking the YSRCP polling agents.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan Takes Wife Anna Lezhneva to Cast Vote in Mangalagiri