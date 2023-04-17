AP CM YS Jagan Attends State Iftar Programme In Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday attended the Iftar dinner organised by the state government at the mini stadium in One-Town Vidyadharapuram in the city.

About 15,000 people attended the Ramzan Iftar programme where several members of the Mulsim community and AP Ministers and MLAs also attended the Iftar dinner hosted by the AP government.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister who spoke in Hindi wished the Muslim brothers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. “ May all your prayers be successful. May you all be well with God's blessings,” he said, He called everyone to pray for the development of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Bhasha (Amzath Basha Shaik Bepai) said that welfare schemes are being provided to minorities in AP like nowhere else in the country. The Deputy Chief Minister also stated that AP is the state which has given more funds for the welfare of minorities. Amjad Basha criticized the previous government for ignoring minorities. He praised the YS Jagan for giving the post of Deputy CM to the minority group in the state.

