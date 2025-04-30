Simhachalam Tragedy: Vellampalli Blames TDP for Devotee Deaths, Slams Pawan Kalyan’s Hypocrisy

YSRCP leader and former Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas accused the TDP-led NDA government of mistreating devotees and playing with their sentiments.

The YSRCP leader launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu government after at least seven people died and several others were injured in a wall collapse at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam during the annual Chandanotsavam festival in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The government’s negligence in ensuring the safety of devotees, who began queuing at the temple as early as 2 a.m. to offer prayers to the deity in His Nija Rupam, is the cause of this tragedy,” Vellampalli asserted.

He accused the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance of using Hindus as a vote bank while failing to conduct large-scale religious events in a safe and organized manner.

Vellampalli recalled that at least 29 people died in a horrific stampede during the 2015 Pushkaram festival due to Chandrababu Naidu’s obsession with publicity. He also cited the recent tragedy earlier this year, where six devotees died and around 40 were injured in a stampede at Tirupati, as crowds surged at a ticket counter for the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi darshan at the Srivari Temple in Tirumala.

He questioned the relevance of the three-member committee constituted to investigate the Simhachalam wall collapse, expressing skepticism about whether any action would actually be taken. “What happened to the committee that was formed to probe the Tirupati stampede?” Vellampalli demanded.

Further criticizing the NDA government’s mismanagement of Chandanotsavam, Vellampalli alleged that there were no basic facilities such as washrooms for devotees who waited for hours to get a glimpse of the deity.

“When meetings were held to review the festival arrangements, MLAs were busy lobbying for VIP darshan passes. This reflects the priority given to VIPs over common devotees. Despite being present in Vizag, Ministers V. Anitha (Home) and Anagani Satya Prasad (Revenue, Registration, and Stamps) paid no attention to the devotees’ needs,” he rued.

Vellampalli also condemned the earlier demolition of Hindu temples under the pretext of Krishna Pushkaram and accused the NDA government of hurting Hindu sentiments. “Devotee deaths during auspicious occasions have become a norm under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he lamented.

He further criticized Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, questioning why he had not undertaken any form of penance for the victims of the wall collapse.

Mocking Kalyan for previously sparking controversy over the Tirumala Laddu and undertaking penance over unverified claims of animal fat in the Prasadam, Vellampalli said, “As a self-proclaimed protector of Hindu Dharma, he should at least apologize as an act of atonement for this tragedy.”

Highlighting broader concerns, he alleged ongoing violations at Hindu temples, including the deaths of cows in TTD-run Goshalas, the death of rare star tortoises—considered a form of Lord Vishnu—at the Srikurmam temple, people walking inside the Srivari Temple with slippers, and the consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food at Tirumala.