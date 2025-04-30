Sandeep Vanga’s Conditions Delay Spirit, Prabhas Moves to Prashanth Varma’s Film

Pan-India star Prabhas is set to stay busy for the next several years with a line-up of nearly a dozen films. The first in this series to hit the screens will be Rajasab, directed by Maruthi. Produced by Peoples Media, the film is currently in its final shooting stages.

Following Rajasab, Prabhas will team up with Hanu Raghavapudi for Fauji, a film with a tentative title. The actor is also slated to collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal, for a project titled Spirit. After completing these, Prabhas will work with other directors, including Nag Ashwin, Prashanth Neel, and young filmmaker Prashanth Varma. However, it seems there has been a shift in the order of these projects. Rumors suggest that Prabhas is now prioritizing Prashanth Varma's film, pushing back Spirit.

What Led to the Delay for Spirit?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has completed the script for Spirit and even finalized shooting locations. However, the director’s stringent conditions appear to have made Prabhas reconsider his participation. Vanga requested a non-stop 65-day shooting schedule with no breaks and insisted on Prabhas performing action scenes without a body double. Although the actor initially agreed to these demands, reports now indicate that he is giving preference to Prashanth Varma’s film instead. Additionally, it is speculated that Bhagyashree Bhose will play the female lead in this project.

Double the Work for Prabhas!

Once Rajasab is wrapped up, Prabhas is expected to juggle dual shoots for Fauji and Prashanth Varma’s film. Currently, the actor is on a tour in Italy, and further details on his updated schedule are anticipated after his return. Stay tuned for more updates to uncover the true reason behind this shift in plans!