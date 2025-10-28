School Holiday Today, October 29, in These Districts of AP: Cyclone Montha Effect

Due to Cyclone Montha, several schools in Andhra Pradesh have declared holiday tomorrow, October 29. Schools in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Manyam, Alluri, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, Bapatla, Kadapa, Tirupati, Nellore districts have announced holiday.

Meanwhile, schools in Kakinada have announced holidays till October 31.

Colleges and other educational institutions have announced holiday tomorrow, Oct 29, in Nellore, Anakapalle, Krishna, NTR, Guntur.