School Holiday Today, October 29, in These Districts of AP: Cyclone Montha Effect

Oct 28, 2025, 20:13 IST
- Sakshi Post

Due to Cyclone Montha, several schools in Andhra Pradesh have declared holiday tomorrow, October 29. Schools in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Manyam, Alluri, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, Bapatla, Kadapa, Tirupati, Nellore districts have announced holiday.

Meanwhile, schools in Kakinada have announced holidays till October 31.

Colleges and other educational institutions have announced holiday tomorrow, Oct 29, in Nellore, Anakapalle, Krishna, NTR, Guntur.


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Tags: 
holiday
holidays
school holiday
school holidays
rain holiday
Rain holidays
Andhra Pradesh
AP rains
Cyclone Montha
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