Revenue Dept Takes Up Fencing On Encroached Land By GITAM

Visakhapatnam: Tension escalated at GITAM University in Rushikonda on Friday morning after police officials entered the campus to commence construction of fencing on the government land which was encroached on the varsity premises.

It is known that the Government recovered government land within the University premise two years ago. Almost 36 acres of land was encroached by GITAM University. In January 14 acres of land was seized by revenue officials in January this year.

Continuing the earlier process, the revenue department is now putting up a fence around 4.36 acres of land of survey numbers 15, 16, 19,20.

According to sources, police and revenue officials entered the campus with material required for constructing a fence. All roads leading to Gitam University were blocked since 2 AM in the morning. Barricades have been put up to 2 kilometers before the University on Yendada and Rushikonda routes to prevent any untowards incidents. And only individuals showing ID cards were allowed to enter the campus.

