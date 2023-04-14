AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, paid rich tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar- the father of the Indian Constitution on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary which falls on April 14.

Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister described Dr. BR Ambedkar as one of the greatest and most versatile intellectuals the country can be proud of. He said Ambedkar was a multifaceted personality with immense knowledge in legal, social, political, economic, spiritual, and other fields. He noted that the constitution maker laid strong foundations for the country's political, democratic, and social systems.

His efforts to remove the differences and make humanity flourish cannot be forgotten. Walking in the footsteps of that great man, we have taken historic steps in poverty eradication and social justice empowerment. Our tributes to him on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted in the message.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said in his message that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was an eminent jurist, chief architect, and father of the Indian Constitution. Throughout his life, he fought for the empowerment of the socially, economically, and educationally weaker classes of society.

Also Read: KCR to Mark Ambedkar Jayanti by Unveiling 125-feet Ambedkar Statue Today