Hyderabad: Telangana government is all set to unveil the 125-feet Dr Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad on Ambedkar Jayanti on Friday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will unveil the statue of the architect of Indian Constitution on his birth anniversary.

India's tallest statue of Dr Ambedkar is installed near the new Secretariat building and beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial in the heart of the state capital.

The ruling BRS is attempting to woo the Dalits ahead of the State Assembly elections. The statue unveiling ceremony is going to be a massive and grand event as the party is expecting 40,000 people will attend it. The party has arranged as many as 750 RTC buses to transport at least 300 people from each assembly constituency in the state to the programme venue.

Expect the traffic diversions on Friday as KCR will address a massive public meeting after unveiling the statue. In view of the government programme, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has announced that all parks including Lumbini Park, Sanjivaiah Park and restaurants under the Buddha Purnima Project (BPP) will remain closed tomorrow.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for the unveiling ceremony of Dr Ambedkar statue near the state Secretariat. The police have advised the commuters take note of the these traffic diversions on Friday:

Traffic will not be allowed in between VV Statue – Necklace Rotary – NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction and vice versa.

2) Traffic Coming from Khairatabad/Panjagutta/Somajiguda and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan – Nirankari .

3) The Traffic coming from Tankbund towards PVNR Marg, will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sonabi Mosque towards Ranigunj/Karbala.

4) Traffic coming from Rasoolpura/Minister Road towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will not be allowed and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj.

5) Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction and intending to go towards Tankbund – Ranigunj and Liberty will not be allowed towards Ambedkar Statue/Tankbund and directed to embark Telugu Thalli flyover – Katta Maisamma Junction – Lower Tankbund.

6) The Traffic coming from Tankbund and Telugu Thalli and intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

7) The Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will not be allowed.

9) The Traffic coming from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh lane towards Printing Press Junction or Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted towards Rajdooth Lane.

RTC Buses Diversion

RTC Buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad shall avoid the Tank Bund Road and take Telugu Thalli Flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda.

Traffic Congestion Junctions:

VV Statue (Khairatabad) Junction, Old Saifabad PS Junction, Ravindra Bharathi Junction, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli Junction, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta Junction, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tankbund), Tank Bund and.Liberty.

The 125-foot-tall statue of Dr. B. R. #Ambedkar statue is all set for inauguration on the stalwart's birth anniversary, April 14, 2023. It is erected on the banks of Hussain Sagar & near upcoming new #Telangana State #secretariat named after Dr. Ambedkar.#JaiBhim #JaiTelangana pic.twitter.com/mfOXm56UEB — Telangana Digital Media Wing (@DigitalMediaTS) April 13, 2023

