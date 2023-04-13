KTR Visits NIMS to Check on Injured Party Workers in Khammam Blaze

Hyderabad: A day after a fire incident near the BRS meeting in Khammam district, the TRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday visited the injured victims who are undergoing treatment at the NIMS hospital in Hyderabad.

KTR interacted with the injured persons and assured them of better medical care at the hospital. He was accompanied by Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao and other BRS party leaders.

The incident occurred in Cheemalapadu village of Karepally mandal under the Wyra Assembly constituency. Three persons were killed and several others injured when a cylinder exploded near the BRS Athmeeya Sammelan venue.

The two deceased were identified as Bonuth Ramesh and Angotu Mangu. A policeman and two journalists were among those injured.

It is reported some party workers burst firecrackers to welcome BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao and MLA Ramulu Naik at the venue. A nearby hut caught fire after one of the burning crackers fell on it. As a result of the fire, a cooking gas cylinder in the hut exploded killing three persons and injuring six others.

Also Read: Ganga Pushkaralu: Railway to Operate Special Trains Between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi