Rajnikanth Faces Heat from YSRCP Over Showering Praises on Naidu 

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) minister Jogi Ramesh came down heavily on the Tamil superstar Rajnikanth for lavishing praises on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the NTR birth centenary celebrations in Vijayawada.

Reacting strongly to the comments made by Rajnikanth, the Andhra Pradesh minister alleged those who conspired to kill the late NT Rama Rao are coming together on a single platform. Jogi Ramesh also alleged that Rajnikanth had a role in forcing NTR from the party’s post. He added that Naidu not only replaced his father-in-law as president of the TDP but also as chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP leader questioned whether the TDP founder at any time declared that Naidu would inherit his political legacy? He said that Naidu used every means to exploit NTR and usurp the power. Naidu had backstabbed NTR and forcibly taken the NTR Trust Bhawan.

Ramesh posed a question to Naidu and asked why he didn't raise the demand for conferring the TDP founder with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award during his regime. He wondered why the TDP leader is seeking the recognition for NTR 27 years after his death.

