Rains to Bring Relief to Andhra Pradesh Over the Next 7 Days

Rainfall is likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam as a low-pressure system is developing over the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD stated that favourable conditions for rain are emerging due to prevailing southwesterly and westerly winds in the lower troposphere over the region.

The Met Department also reported the formation of a trough extending from West Assam to Telangana, accompanied by an upper-air cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal.

Under the influence of these systems, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana over the next seven days.

On Wednesday, several parts of Andhra Pradesh experienced intense heat, with Tirupati and Nellore recording the highest temperature at 39°C. Visakhapatnam, Bapatla, and Kadapa followed closely at 37°C, while Amaravati recorded 36.1°C and Anantapur 34°C.