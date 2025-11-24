Rain Alert for AP Today, Nov 24: Cyclone Senyar Effect

The weather scenario over the South Andaman Sea continues to intensify, raising concerns for Andhra Pradesh as a fresh spell of rainfall is expected in several districts. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the severe low-pressure area currently active over the region is likely to strengthen into a depression by today. Officials added that, based on current atmospheric conditions, this system is expected to intensify further into a cyclone within the next 48 hours.

Adding to this developing situation, meteorologists are also tracking another potential weather system. Due to the influence of the ongoing surface circulation, a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka by tomorrow. If it forms as predicted, this could enhance rainfall activity over parts of South Coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh.

In view of these developments, APSDMA has issued a weather advisory predicting moderate rains across Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamaya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts today. Residents are advised to stay alert, especially in low-lying and vulnerable areas. Light to moderate showers may continue through the day, accompanied by cloudy skies and occasional gusty winds.

Authorities have urged fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea, as conditions may turn rough due to strengthening winds in the surrounding maritime zones. Local administrations in the affected districts have also been instructed to remain prepared for any emergency response.

As the system evolves, APSDMA will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates to ensure public safety. Stay tuned for further weather alerts.