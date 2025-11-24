Nov 24 or Nov 25? Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas School Holiday Explained

Schools, colleges and educational institutions across several northern states are set to remain closed in observance of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, also known as Shaheedi Diwas. The day marks the Guru’s supreme sacrifice in 1675 for protecting religious freedom and standing up for the oppressed, a moment of immense historical and cultural significance for the nation.

Date of Holiday

For 2025, different states are observing the holiday on two different dates:

In the National Capital Region and several other states, the official holiday is on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

In Punjab and Chandigarh, schools have announced closures on Monday, 24 November 2025.

Parents, students and staff are advised to check their individual school or college circulars, as the holiday date may vary by district, institution type, and updated government notifications.

State-Wise Holiday Details for Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2025

Delhi:

The Delhi government has declared 25 November 2025 as a public holiday for Shaheedi Diwas. All schools in the city will remain closed on this day.

Uttar Pradesh:

The UP government has revised its gazetted holiday list and shifted the holiday from 24 November to 25 November 2025. All government offices and educational institutions will observe the closure on November 25.

Punjab and Chandigarh:

Both regions will observe the holiday on 24 November 2025, with schools and colleges shutting for Shaheedi Diwas.

Why This Observance Is Important

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom is regarded as a pivotal chapter in Sikh history and India’s spiritual legacy. His resistance against forced conversions during the Mughal era and his ultimate sacrifice continue to symbolize the enduring values of religious liberty, human dignity, and moral courage.

What Students and Parents Should Do

Plan travel, attendance, and study schedules according to the holiday date announced by your specific school or institution.

For private schools or institutions in mixed jurisdictions, confirm whether they are observing the holiday on 24 November or 25 November.

Adjust extra-curricular activities, tests, or assignment timelines in line with the school’s updated circular.

In Summary

Schools across North India will remain closed either on Monday, 24 November 2025 or Tuesday, 25 November 2025 for Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas. The exact closure date depends on your state and school’s official notice. Parents and students should check their institution’s latest announcement to confirm the applicable holiday.