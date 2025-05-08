Press Freedom Under Fire: TDP Govt Targets Sakshi Editor in Latest Police Action

Adhering to its Red Book Constitution and engaging in what appears to be vendetta politics, the TDP government has now turned its focus toward Sakshi editor Dhanunjaya Reddy.

On Thursday, a group of police personnel led by ACP Damodar arrived at his residence in Vijayawada and conducted searches without issuing any prior notice. In an alleged violation of established procedures, the officers reportedly harassed Reddy’s family under the pretext of questioning. The police also failed to provide any clarity regarding the case they were investigating.

The police also prevented anyone else from being present with Dhanunjaya Reddy and his family during the interrogation.

This is not an isolated incident. Sakshi editor and journalists have faced repeated police action in the government’s attempt to suppress dissent.

Sakshi journalists termed the development an attack on press freedom and alleged that the TDP government has targeted them for their fearless reporting on the ruling alliance’s corruption.

Over the past few days, Sakshi has published a series of investigative reports exposing irregularities in land deals involving Ursa Clusters and LED TV tender allocations for Anganwadis, among other issues.

Sakshi journalists have condemned the government’s actions and asserted their commitment to continue reporting on governance failures under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. They have described the police action as an attempt to suppress dissent and intimidate the press.