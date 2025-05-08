AC Short Circuit Kills Choreographer Veerender Reddy in His Sleep: Manikonda's Puppalaguda

A tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at Sriramnagar Colony in Puppalaguda, under the Narsingi Police Station limits. A choreographer, who was fast asleep in his room, died after a fire broke out due to a short circuit in the air conditioner. He reportedly died from inhaling thick smoke.

According to S. Muneendar, the victim, 38-year-old Poreti Veerender Reddy from Warangal district, had moved to the city a few years ago and was working as a choreographer. He lived in Flat 301 of Qutub Arcade Apartments in Sriramnagar Colony.

On Tuesday night, as usual, Veerender went to bed. Around 2:30 AM, a short circuit in the AC sparked a fire in his room. Clothes and furniture caught fire, and heavy smoke spread throughout the space.

Neighbors noticed the smoke and quickly alerted the police and fire department through Dial 100. Firefighters arrived, extinguished the flames, and found Veerender unconscious in the room. Despite attempts to revive him with CPR, emergency responders confirmed he had died from smoke inhalation.

His body was taken to Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem. The police have registered a case and sent a letter to the electricity department to investigate the cause of the short circuit. An inquiry is currently underway.