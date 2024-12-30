Pawan Kalyan Comments on Allu Arjun, Revanth Reddy: Sandhya Theatre Incident

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has made intriguing comments on the governance of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. He acknowledged that Revanth Reddy has been providing significant support to the film industry.

However, he criticized the entire film unit for leaving the blame of the Sandhya Theater incident solely on the hero. Pawan Kalyan emphasized that a film unit should function as a cohesive team, where everyone supports one another.

He also remarked that it was due to Revanth Reddy's influence that the hero was arrested, highlighting the political involvement in the issue.