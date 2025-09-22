‘OG’ Pawan Kalyan & Chandrababu Running a Remote Govt From Hyderabad?

As Leader of the Opposition, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu faced sharp criticism for spending much of his time in Hyderabad despite being an elected representative from Andhra Pradesh. His lack of a permanent residence in the state even forced him to lay the foundation for a house in Amaravati.

Now, as Chief Minister, Naidu continues to face similar allegations. Political and bureaucratic circles note that he frequently travels to Hyderabad on weekends to “rest” and meet family and friends, reportedly using a special plane around 70 times in the past 15 months. His son, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, is said to have made roughly 77 trips during the same period.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is under similar scrutiny. Observers allege he has not stayed in Vijayawada for even ten consecutive days and often skips key meetings, including the recent Collectors’ Conference.

Balancing his dual careers in cinema and politics, Pawan is accused of prioritizing film shoots and personal engagements, with frequent travel to Hyderabad and other locations. His inaccessibility was highlighted in the State Assembly by Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao. Pawan’s recent film Hari Hara Veera Mallu flopped at the box office, while his next release, They Call Him OG, is slated for September 25.

Criticism also extends to Naidu’s past record. From 2019 to 2022, he largely stayed away from Vijayawada—even during the Covid-19 crisis—drawing charges of failing to offer moral support to the YSRCP government. Lokesh too was absent from Vijayawada during last year’s Budameru floods. Critics claim both he and Pawan visited Andhra Pradesh mainly for political campaigns.

Adding fuel to public resentment are allegations that the frequent Hyderabad trips by these leaders—often in special planes—are funded by public money. By contrast, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have traveled to Hyderabad only three times during his 2019–2024 tenure.

The repeated absences of Chief Minister Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and IT Minister Lokesh have fueled perceptions that Andhra Pradesh’s top leadership remains more invested in personal pursuits than state governance. Unless they demonstrate greater presence and accountability, criticism over their priorities and use of public resources is likely to intensify.