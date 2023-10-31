October Roundup: Focus on Development, This Is Why AP Needs Jagan

Amaravati: The month saw Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy focussing on development by virtually launching three industrial and food processing projects and laying foundation stone for nine other projects worth Rs 3,008 crore with an employment potential of over 91,000.

Besides inaugurating the Infosys Development Centre at Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister launched three pharmaceutical companies at Parawada and participated in the ground breaking ceremony of two bulk drugs units worth Rs 1,611 crore with an employment potential of 2450 at Atchutapuram SEZ.

Government also signed a MoU with 3F Oil Farm for setting up an oil palm unit worth Rs.250 crore in East Godavari district. It will provide jobs to 1,500 persons and benefit farmers cultivating oil palm in 25,000 hectares.

He also launched Rs. 800 crore Greenlam South Group’s industrial unit in Tirupati district and the Rs. 325 crore coco butter and chocolates unit of 42,000 metric tons set up by DP Chocolates at Sri City. They have provided employment to 1050 and 250 persons respectively.

He inaugurated the Rs. 4 crore Banana Processing Cluster of the AP Food Processing Society at Pulivendula in YSR district. This will benefit 700 farmers initially.

Giving boost to pharma sector, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Rs 500 crore Eugia Steriles Private Limited’s injectibles unit at Parawada and two bulk drug units worth Rs. 440 crore and Rs. 191 core of Laurus Labs and Laurus Synthesis respectively at Atchutapuram SEZ.

He also laid stone at JNPC, Parawada for two other bulk drug units of Laurus Labs Pvt Ltd and Laurus Synthesis Pvt Ltd respectively which will come up with an investment of Rs.240 crore each.

The Chief Minister gave a route map to the YSRCP rank and file asking them to vigorously participate in Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha and Why AP Needs Jagan programmes besides taking up party bus yatras.

Paying tributes to the police martyrs on Police Commemoration Day, he announced that the Government would soon launch a new insurance policy for the families of police personnel killed in their line of duty.

The Chief Minister visited the Vizianagaram Government Hospital and personally interacted with the victims of the Kantakapalli train mishap and assured them Government support.

Besides interacting with the Government school students who toured the US and their parents, the Chief Minister also participated in the Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri at Vijayawada.

The Chief Minister also took up the pending issues of Polavaram Project with the Central leaders during his Delhi visit.

The Chief Minister-presided SIPB (State Investment Promotion Board) approved investment proposals worth Rs 19,037crore that would provide employment opportunities to 69,565 persons.

He had participated in the house warming ceremony of Jagananna colonies to mark the handing over of 7.43 lakh houses to the poor.

Continuing with the welfare calendar, the Chief Minister released Rs. 325.02 crore under Jagananna Chedodu benefiting 3,25,020 Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors benefiting Rs. 10,000 each.

Among prominent visitors who called on the Chief Minister in October included CEO and founder of the US-based Substrate India Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. Manpreet Khaira, TT player Naina Jaiswal, Chairman of Mahindra Holidays and MD & CEO Of Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani, Andhra Pradesh Government’s representative in North America P. Ratnakar, Asian Games medal winners Koneru Hampi, B. Anusha and Yerraji Jyothy, Village Revenue Assistants’ (VRAs) Association leaders, US visited students and Christian representatives.