SP to build memorial for Mulayam in Saifai

Lucknow, Oct 31 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) will build a grand memorial in the memory of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in his native village Saifai in Etawah district.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav told reporters on Tuesday that “Efforts will be made to get this memorial completed before 2027. Netaji (Mulayam) remained connected to the soil throughout his life and started from the village and made his place in the politics of the country.”

The foundation stone of the memorial will be laid on November 22 which is Mulayam’s birth anniversary.

Giving details about the memorial, former MP Uday Pratap said it will be built on 8.3 acres of land. There is a plan to have a grand park and public facilities on 4.5 acres of land for ease of access at the memorial.

There will be an auditorium in the middle in which his bronze statue will be installed.

