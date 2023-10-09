Andhra CM Jagan sets agenda for clean sweep in next Assembly elections

Vijayawada, Oct 09 (IANS) Setting the agenda for the party cadre to make a clean sweep in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy divulged a four-pronged mass contact programme.

Affirming that he was a public servant and holding the high office of the Chief Minister was a great responsibility, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the enhanced pension of Rs 3,000 would be disbursed from January in the state.

In his highly-spirited address to an 8,000-member strong meeting of YSRCP MLAs, Ministers and party activists here on Monday, he asked them to vigorously participate in the ‘Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha’, and the ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ campaign besides taking part in the party’s bus yatras from October 25 to December 31.

He also asked them to be a part of the ‘Play Andhra Pradesh’ sports festival that would be held from December 11 to January 15.

The ‘Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha’ is the first programme which will continue till November 10 with health camps being held across the state. It will cover 1.6 crore households in 15,004 villages and ward secretariats, he said and directed the cadre to own the programme to ensure that each and every family is covered.

“No family should be left out. You should remember that we will handhold the identified people and ensure free medical treatment to them till their ailments are cured,” he told the gathering.

In the second step, the Chief Minister said that the ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ campaign would be held from November 1 to December 10 in two phases. In the initial stage, the Mandal-level YSRCP leaders will interact with all households and the people at all village and ward secretariats explaining the necessity of the YSRCP continuing in power for the successful implementation of welfare programmes in the state.

The Chief Minister further said that the hiked monthly pension of Rs. 3,000 will be distributed from January 1 to 10 while ‘YSR Cheyutha’ and ‘YSR Aasara’ schemes will also be implemented.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.