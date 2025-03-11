Naidu govt failed to extend relief to Budameru flood victims: Botsa

YSRCP MLCs launched a strong attack against the TDP-led NDA government in the State Legislative Council on Tuesday, criticizing its failure to provide relief to the Budameru flood victims.

Opposition leader in the Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, declared that the YSRCP, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had extended ₹1 crore in assistance, as many people have yet to receive any financial aid from the coalition government. He further remarked that the YSRCP has no faith in the Chandrababu Naidu-led government.

YSRCP MLC Mohammed Ruhulla, speaking on the issue, pointed out that the Budameru gates remain unrepaired. He demanded the government clarify the actions taken under ‘Operation Budameru.’

Accusing the government of lying about flood relief, he stated that flood victims are going from pillar to post at the district Collectorate in search of help. Ruhulla alleged that if the government claims to have disbursed compensation to 10 households, only one household received it in reality.

At least 35 people died, and over 2.5 lakh were affected by the unprecedented floods in Vijayawada. The heavy rainfall of 29 cm in a single day triggered the flood, overwhelming the Prakasam Barrage and the Budameru Rivulet.

Sand prices higher under TDP govt’s ‘Free Sand Policy’: Botsa

Reiterating that sand prices have surged under the NDA government’s ‘Free Sand Policy,’ Botsa Satyanarayana questioned how much sand is being distributed now compared to the previous YSRCP administration.

Botsa stated that sand should be cheaper by at least ₹400 due to the Free Sand Policy and demanded that the government reveal the price difference between the sand under the YSRCP regime and the current administration. He also expressed frustration over the common man’s inability to afford sand under the new policy.

YSRCP MLC Thota Trimurthulu, emphasizing that the party had handed over 80 lakh tonnes of sand before stepping down, demanded to know how much sand the NDA government currently has in stock and how much revenue has been generated from it.

Alleging unregulated sand mining across the State, Trimurthulu pointed out that, while sand was previously transported in trucks with the help of tractors, machinery is now directly loading trucks with sand.

He further stressed the discrepancies between the sand stock handed over by the previous regime and the data provided by the State government, claiming that the administration is looting around ₹11,000 to ₹12,000 from each truckload of sand.