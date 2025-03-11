AP Schools to Get New Uniforms from June 12: All You Need to Know

The Andhra Pradesh government has said that schools in the state will be provided with new uniforms from the next academic year, beginning June 12. This was informed by the minister, and MLA Adireddy Srinivas tweeted to confirm the news.

The new uniforms have been created without any party colors, making it a neutral and inclusive effort. The uniforms will be distributed to students as part of the Sarvepally Radha Krishnan Vidyarthi kit, which also contains a bag, belt, and other necessary items.

The new school year will start on June 12, and students will be handed their new kits and uniforms on the first day. Through this effort, the AP government will provide a more inclusive and caring educational environment to its students.

