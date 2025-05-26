Monsoon Hits Andhra Nine Days Ahead of Schedule, Brings Rains in Rayalaseema & Coastal AP

The South-West Monsoon has officially entered Andhra Pradesh, bringing rainfall to parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal AP. According to experts, the monsoon is expected to cover the entire state within the next couple of days.

For the second consecutive year in the past decade, the monsoon has arrived in Andhra Pradesh well ahead of schedule. Typically expected around June 4, the monsoon arrived this year on May 26, nine days earlier than usual, and just two days after it hit Kerala.

Last year, the monsoon reached Andhra Pradesh on June 2. Like last year, the state is expected to receive above-normal rainfall this year as well.

In a post on X, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated:

“The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, additional parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, more parts of the west-central and north Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Mizoram, and the entire regions of Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and some parts of Assam and Meghalaya.”

The IMD also said that conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into the remaining parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, additional areas of the west-central and north Bay of Bengal, the remaining Northeastern states, and parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next few days.

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana from May 26 to 29, and in Rayalaseema on May 26 and 27.