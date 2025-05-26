Sadia Khateeb to share screen with Harshvardhan Rane in upcoming Omung Kumar directorial

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Sadia Khateeb, who recently shared the screen with Bollywood actor John Abraham in ‘The Diplomat’, has signed her next movie in which she will be seen opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

The film is being helmed by Omung Kumar, who is known for ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Sarbjit’ and ‘Bhoomi’. Sadia, who made her debut in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s poignant love story ‘Shikara’, has steadily carved a place for herself in the industry with her graceful screen presence.

Speaking about the film, Sadia shared her excitement, as she said, "After ‘The Diplomat’, I was looking for something that would challenge me further as an actor. I’m happy and excited to be part of this film”.

The film also stars Karan Veer Mehra. With Omung Kumar known for crafting impactful films and Harshvardhan Rane’s compelling on-screen intensity, this collaboration promises a gripping cinematic experience. The film is expected to go on floors later this year.

Meanwhile, on Monday, it was also revealed that Harshvardhan Rane’s upcoming film opposite Sonam Bajwa has undergone a title change.

The film, which was tentatively titled ‘Deewaniyat’, now has a new title, ‘Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’. The team at the helm for the film has also been changed after it switched production houses. This change comes on the heels of the film’s transition from Vikir Films to Play DMF, Anshul Garg’s rapidly rising production house. The creative leads of the new team have decided that the previous title no longer aligned with the evolved narrative and branding of the project.

‘Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ reflects a deeper emotional core and a more personalised love saga, and is touted as a story of madness, intensity, and romantic obsession. According to sources close to the team, the new title better encapsulates the passion-driven narrative and the dramatic tone of the film.

The title change also marks a fresh start for the movie under its new leadership, and with principal photography already underway, fans can expect the first poster and trailer under the updated title soon.

