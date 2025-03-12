Jagan vows to stand by the people, asserts YSRCP will storm back to power

Exuding confidence that the YSRCP will return to power within the next 3-4 years, party leader and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the YSRCP has always stood by the people.

Speaking at a program held at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli on Wednesday to mark the party's 15th Foundation Day, Jagan emphasized that the YSRCP will continue to fight for the people, whether in power or in opposition.

Before the celebrations began, Jagan paid tribute to the statue of his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and unfurled the party’s flag.

Stressing that adapting to the role of opposition is not new to the party, the YSRCP leader said, “We have always considered the people’s problems as our own and fought for them. We will continue to hold the ruling alliance accountable for their actions. 'If Jagan says something, he will do it.' This belief has become ingrained in the public.”

Criticizing the failures of the TDP-led NDA coalition, he remarked that, thanks to the work done by the YSRCP, party activists and leaders can walk with their heads held high.

Assuring the people that the YSRCP is moving forward with the goal of fulfilling the aspirations of YSR, Jagan stated that the party, with its focus on the welfare of the people, is committed to turning challenges into opportunities.

Furthermore, he urged YSRCP leaders and activists to ensure the success of 'Yuvatha Poru.' It is worth noting that the YSRCP has also initiated a state-wide protest against the non-disbursement of students' fee reimbursement.

Earlier, in a post on X, Jagan conveyed, “My best wishes to all the activists, supporters, well-wishers, and leaders who have carried the YSR Congress Party on their shoulders since its formation, working to fulfill the aspirations of my father and the late Chief Minister Dr YSR.”

Highlighting that the YSRCP has grown into a powerful political force despite various challenges, the former Chief Minister pointed out that the party has consistently stood by the people. “In the five years of its rule, it has provided welfare and development in a way that no other party in the country’s political history has. Our goal is to raise the living standards of the people, achieve sustainable economic growth, and position the State as the number one in the country. I am deeply grateful to the party, which has stood as a symbol of loyalty, and to the party workers, leaders, and well-wishers who have walked with me in faith and trust,” he remarked.