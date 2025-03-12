Mumbai Heatwave: BMC Warns People with Must Follow Guidelines

Summer has officially taken over in the country and it has been concerning for people across the country, especially in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued dietary precautions amid the heatwave situation existing in Mumbai and its surrounding districts.

Across Maharashtra, the IMD has issued a yellow warning for heat from March 11 to March 13. After this warning, the BMC shared the do's and don'ts for Mumbaikars regarding stepping outside during the heat wave. These guidelines are in alignment with the National Disaster Management Authority.

Do's and Don'ts to follow amid Mumbai Heatwave

The civic body advised that it's advisable to keep the doors and windows open during the heatwave. This would keep the residents safe from the heat and even keep the air circulation going inside the kitchen. Also, it is advised for residents to avoid cooking during the hot weather or in the peak summer hours.

Heat waves will be rampant this summer season and hence the civic body advised the same to be followed even during the months of April and May. Wearing lightweight and loose cotton clothes, drinking adequate water even if one's not feeling thirsty, wearing sunglasses, carrying umbrellas while stepping outside, and avoiding drinking alcohol, tea, coffee, or cold drinks, are some of the other measures issued by the BMC.

What to do if a person displays heat stroke symptoms?

If a person shows symptoms of a heat stroke, they should be kept in a cool place or under a shed and efforts should be made to bring down the body temperature. Give the person ORS (a mixture of water, sugar, and electrolytes), lime water, or any other drink that will help dehydrate the body. The BMC has also advised that if not properly treated, the heat stroke could turn fatal.