IMD Issues Red Alert in AP as Cyclone Montha Set To Bring Heavy Rains Till October 29

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the State over the next three days, till October 29.

Several parts of the State—including districts along the south and north coastal regions as well as Rayalaseema—are likely to experience incessant rain under the influence of Cyclone Montha, which is developing over the Bay of Bengal.

A red alert has been issued for Bapatla, YSR, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts, while Nandyal, Chittoor, Palnadu, Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari, and Konaseema districts are under an orange alert.

According to the IMD, the depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a deep depression by Saturday evening (October 26) and further strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning (October 27).

The system is projected to gain strength as it moves northwestwards and later north-northwestwards, turning into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning (October 28). Cyclone Montha is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around midnight on October 28.

At the time of landfall, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Kakinada, Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, and YSR districts. The IMD has warned of rainfall up to 20 cm and wind speeds reaching 90–100 kmph.

In view of the forecast, the IMD has advised residents of coastal and low-lying areas to exercise caution, while fishermen have been urged to return to shore and avoid venturing into the sea for the next few days.

Additionally, under the influence of Cyclone Montha, southern and eastern districts of Telangana are also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall.