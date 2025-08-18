Heavy Rains in AP And Telangana: Red Alert Issued

The Meteorological Department issued a warning of severe to very heavy rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from August 17 to August 19, as the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal could build into a cyclone by tomorrow. Met officials asked residents in Krishna and Godavari districts not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary, as severe to extremely heavy rain is expected in various areas until August 19.

Light to moderate rain is forecast for the Rayalaseema region, with isolated heavy spells in some areas. Because of the heavy rain, individuals have been warned to stay inside their homes to prevent getting into difficulty by walking on the roadways, which are likely to be flooded.

Similarly, it predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in areas of the Northern Coast, Yanam, Southern Coast, and Rayalaseema from August 19 to 22, accompanied by high winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

On Monday, the Met Department predicted widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and widespread light to moderate rainfall over Rayalaseema.

Similarly, it predicted scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy showers over the North Coast and isolated heavy to very heavy rains on the South Coast. Furthermore, the Met Department predicted exceptionally heavy rainfall in sections of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, and Eluru districts.

Also, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Srikakulam, Parvatipuram Manyam, West Godavari, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, and Palnadu districts.

The effect will also be felt in Telangana as Adilabad, Asifabad, and Manchiryala districts are also expected to get very heavy rains. Bhupalapally, Nirmal, Medak, and Nizamabad are also forecasted to receive moderate rains.