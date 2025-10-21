AP Rains for 36 Hours: School Holiday Likely

The low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has strengthened, and heavy rain warnings have been issued in many areas of Andhra Pradesh. Meteorological authorities have forecasted that the state will witness uninterrupted rain for the next 36 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that most districts will see heavy to very heavy rainfall. A Yellow Alert has been declared by the state government cautioning citizens to be careful and refrain from non-essential travel.

District administrations in Tirupati, Kadapa, Ongole, and Nellore have been alerted to the effect of wide-scale downpours, which have been predicted. Authorities are keeping an eye on low-lying lands and have directed schools and local offices to stand ready for potential rain holidays in case of deteriorating conditions.

The authorities have also warned fishermen against going into the sea and people in general to remain indoors during spells of heavy rain. The showers are likely to affect normal life, with possible disruptions in transport and power in some areas.

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