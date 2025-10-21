Telusu Kada BO: ₹16 Crore in 4 Days This Diwali

Telugu audiences are currently witnessing a fresh romantic drama as Siddu Jonnalagadda’s latest film, Telusu Kada, released in theatres recently. The movie marks the directorial debut of popular celebrity stylist Neeraja Kona and features Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead female roles.

According to the makers, Telusu Kada has grossed Rs. 16.3 crore globally in just four days. The triangular love story is generating buzz and is expected to draw good numbers during this festive season, though its performance post-holidays remains to be seen.

Neeraja Kona’s bold concept has sparked conversations online, with audiences intrigued by the film’s unique approach. The project is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with popular comedian Viva Harsha playing a key role. The music is composed by SS Thaman, adding melodious tunes to the cinematic experience.