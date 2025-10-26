Fake Liquor Caused Kurnool Bus Tragedy, YSRCP Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation

YSR Congress Party Kurnool District President and former MLA SV Mohan Reddy held the coalition government directly responsible for the Kurnool bus tragedy, describing it as a “government-made massacre” caused by the illegal sale of spurious liquor.

He demanded that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu apologize to the victims’ families, pay Rs 1 crore compensation to each, and register a criminal case against Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra for allegedly enabling belt shops and the fake liquor trade.

Mohan Reddy said police investigations had already revealed that the biker involved in the accident had consumed spurious liquor purchased from a belt shop in Lakshmipuram, and that his intoxicated driving triggered the bus inferno that killed 20 innocent passengers. “If liquor hadn’t been sold illegally that night, those 20 lives would still be here. These are not accidents — they are murders committed by the government’s greed,” he declared.

He accused the ruling dispensation of turning Andhra Pradesh into “Madhyandra Pradesh,” where liquor flows freely day and night. “Belt shops are operating like festive stalls with colorful lights, while women fear walking past them. The state once known as Annapurna has been reduced to a liquor hub under Chandrababu’s rule,” he said.

Mohan Reddy further alleged that TDP leaders themselves are behind fake liquor manufacturing, citing exposed units in Mulakalacheruvu, Ibrahimpatnam, Repalle, Anakapalli, Nellore, and Eluru. “Even after thousands of fake liquor bottles were seized, no shops were sealed and no culprits arrested — because the government itself is the supplier,” he charged.

He pointed out that one in every four liquor bottles sold in the state is fake, with the TDP leadership allegedly looting over ₹5,000 crore through the racket. “If the government cannot pay compensation from its budget, it should pay from that illegal loot,” he said.

Recalling past tragedies, Mohan Reddy remarked, “From the Godavari Pushkar stampede to the Kandukur public meeting deaths, Chandrababu’s negligence has cost lives before. Now, 20 more have died because of his liquor policy.”

He concluded, “This is not fate — it’s the result of corruption and criminal negligence. The government must accept responsibility, issue a public apology, and pay ₹1 crore compensation to each bereaved family.”