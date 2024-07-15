Everyone requesting for TTD Chairman post not fair: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Janasena Party President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed the issue of nominated posts in a programme held at the party office on Monday. He emphasised that while everyone has aspirations for positions, candidates should seek roles that align with their experience and qualifications.

Pawan Kalyan highlighted the challenge of allocating limited positions among numerous aspirants. He noted that about 50 people had requested the chairmanship of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) alone, a position that can only be filled by one person. He clarified that contrary to rumours, none of his family members had sought this particular post.

The Deputy CM stressed that the party is not working solely for positions and that he himself had not asked for a cabinet post from the Prime Minister. He assured that the party would try to accommodate requests fairly, discussing them in committee, but also urged those who might not receive positions to be understanding.

It is reported there are 93 different nominated posts available in Andhra Pradesh's corporations and institutions. Pawan Kalyan is reportedly seeking around 25 of these positions for his party members. It is believed he already has submitted a list of party leaders to the chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for consideration as corporation chairpersons and directors.

