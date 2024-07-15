YSRCP slams TDP govt over white paper on land, sand and mines

Tadepalli: YSRCP has condemned the white paper released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the corruption related to land, sand, and mining in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Monday, Former Minister Dr Merugu Nagarjuna said the white paper is full of baseless and false allegations and Chandrababu Naidu didn't show one evidence supporting his statements.

In regard to the issue of Daspalla lands, the former minister said Chandrababu Naidu consistently tried to hide the facts about these lands and reminded that the courts, including the Supreme Court, have ruled that these lands do not belong to the government and added that the owners of 64 plots openly stated in the media that they willingly gave their lands and requested not to politicise the issue. He slammed Naidu for being silent on the illegal land grabbing by Gitam University and said they grabbed 38.6 acres of prime government land in the city and despite the land's high value, Naidu did not take any action during his tenure.

The former minister lambasted Chandrababu Naidu for his baseless allegations about irregularities in the house sites given by the YSRCP government and said the then YSRCP government took a unique initiative to provide houses to the homeless poor, giving away 28,000 acres of government land and purchasing another 25,000 acres transparently and added that additionally, 4,557 acres were pooled, and 71,811 acres were given as possessive certificates.

In regard to Sand, the former minister said immediately after election results, the real theft occurred under Naidu's watch, with sand being illegally taken from behind his house. He said Under Naidu's administration, the state treasury received zero revenue from sand sales and reminded that the previous YSRCP government implemented a transparent tender process for sand under the supervision of a central government agency.

In response to allegations on Mineral Resources and Mines, the former minister said Chandrababu Naidu's allegations about mines and leases are false and it was his men who looted these resources for decades. He pointed out that the revenue from minor and major minerals increased significantly under the YSRCP government, showing proper management and reforms.

He said Chandrababu Naidu made false statements about the Land Resurvey and Titling Act initiated by the YSRCP government and explained that the act provides government guarantees for the lands of the poor and compensates them in case of any loss. He said the central government suggested and guided this act, and it aligns with international best practices and dared Naidu to raise his voice against the act at the central government.

The former minister slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for claiming that 1.75 lakh acres of land were grabbed across the state, resulting in a looting of approximately Rs. 35,576 crores and said it was during his tenure, not even one acre of land was given to a single poor person and reminded that furthermore, citing a lack of clarity in records, he included lakhs of acres in the prohibited list (22-A) with baseless excuses.

The former Minister said the previous YSRCP government removed prohibited lands from the lists, and also issued ownership documents granting rights to farmers cultivating forest and inaam lands. He added that the previous government granted complete ownership documents for 35,44,866 acres, benefitting 20,24,709 farmers, including landless Dalits, weaker sections, and the poor and also granted full rights to 27,41,698 acres of assigned lands to 15,21,160 farmers who have been cultivating them for over 20 years.

He reminded that they also distributed 46,463 acres of assigned lands to 42,307 farmers anew. He pointed out that the previous government Issued 2,87,710 acres of forest (ROFR) titles to 1,30,368 tribal beneficiaries and 39,272 acres of DKT titles to 26,287 tribal beneficiaries. He said the previous government benefitted 22,042 farmers by removing 33,494 acres of conditional patta lands from the prohibited 22-A list, granting them full rights and also granted full rights to 1,58,113 acres of village service inaam lands belonging to 1,61,584 farmers by removing them from the 22-A prohibited list.

He said they issued assignment and lease titles for 9,064 acres of island lands to 17,768 people and granted full rights and waived loans on 22,837 acres of land distributed to 22,346 beneficiaries under the SC Corporation's land purchase scheme (LPS). He added that the previous government allocated 951 acres for Dalit cemeteries across 1,563 village secretariat areas.