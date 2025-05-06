Earthquake in Prakasam District: Mild Tremors Felt in Podili and Kothuru

Mild tremors were felt in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Tuesday morning, causing panic among residents. People in areas like Podili and Kothuru rushed out of their homes after feeling the ground shake for a few seconds. Although there were no reports of damage or injuries, the unexpected quake created fear in the region.

This is not the first time such an event has occurred in Prakasam. Similar earthquakes were reported in December and January, making residents more alert and concerned about their safety.

Just a day earlier, on Monday evening, several parts of Telangana were also hit by an earthquake. Towns such as Karimnagar, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Sultanabad, Rudrangi, and Vemulawada experienced tremors. The ground shook twice, and people heard loud underground noises. Buildings and houses in Karimnagar and surrounding areas also trembled during the quake.

The tremors in Telangana were recorded at 3.9 on the Richter scale and occurred around 6:45 PM. People quickly ran outside in fear and stayed outdoors for some time, talking about the incident and making phone calls to check on loved ones.

No serious damage or injuries were reported in either state. However, the back-to-back tremors have left people in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana worried, and many are hoping that there will be no more earthquakes in the coming days.