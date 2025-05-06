IPL 2025: Kavya Maran's Animated Reaction Steals the Show During SRH vs DC Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad is officially out of the playoffs race in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after their match against Delhi Capitals ended up with no result. The incessant rains at Uppal Stadium, which occurred before the start of SRH's second innings, left the umpires with no choice but to award each team a single point.

In a must-win match for both the teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Delhi Capitals to a below-par total of 133 for 7, and just when fans were celebrating in delight over a confirmed win for Hyderabad, rain decided to play spoilsport. Those who paid to watch Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head bat left the stadium disappointed. SRH only got one point in a must-win match.

Therefore, the Sunrisers are out of the tournament. Kavya Maran, who is a regular presence at all of Hyderabad's matches, shows through her dwindling expressions how the mood changed in the Sunrisers' camp. Kavya Maran became animated when Hyderabad was bowling, and her reaction has gone viral on the internet.

SRH bowlers, having taken five quick wickets from Delhi Capitals' batsmen, faced a formidable challenge from Tristen Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam. Just as they were about to accelerate, a massive blunder of miscommunication ended in a run-out chance for SRH, which they grabbed with both their hands. Tristen didn't even glance at Vipraj, who was unwilling to take the second run, and continued running toward the striker's end.

As a result, Vipraj had to sacrifice his wicket, and this resulted in a wild reaction from Kavya Maran. Kavya was directing fielder Aniket to throw the ball at the non-striker's end. The gesture was enough for the internet to go gaga over the SRH owner. It seems that Aniket Verma meticulously followed Kavya's instructions before executing the run-out.

This was the only moment where Kavya Maran looked ecstatic and was confident that her team could still pull off their magic and make it to the playoffs. However, destiny had different intentions, leading to SRH's unexpected elimination from the tournament.

You can watch the reaction below.