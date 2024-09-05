September 6: District Collector declares holiday for schools, colleges tomorrow

People of NTR district are still reeling under the impact of the recent heavy rainfall and severe flooding. In light of the severe flooding and heavy rainfall, the Education department has announced a holiday for all government and private schools in the district on Friday..

The district collector has said all educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow (on Friday). He warned of strict action if anyone found violating the holiday order for schools. This marks the fifth consecutive day of school closures due to the inclement weather.

The relentless rainfall has brought normal life to a grinding halt in the district. Several colonies have been inundated by the floodwaters. Meanwhile, rescue teams continue to work tirelessly to help flood-affected residents.

