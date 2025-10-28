Cyclone Montha To Landfall in AP Today, Oct 28: 10 Points

Severe cyclonic storm Montha is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast today, October 28, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam off Kakinada. Heavy rain and gale winds have been forecast for many states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Following are 10 important points to know about Cyclone Montha:

Landfall Expected Today: Cyclone Montha is expected to make a landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast, off Kakinada, on the evening or night of October 28.

Cyclone Montha is expected to make a landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast, off Kakinada, on the evening or night of October 28. Severe Cyclonic Storm : The storm, according to the IMD, is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning with winds at 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

: The storm, according to the IMD, is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning with winds at 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. Heavy Rain Warning: The IMD has issued a warning of heavy to extremely heavy rain over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with isolated places likely to have extremely heavy rain.

The IMD has issued a warning of heavy to extremely heavy rain over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with isolated places likely to have extremely heavy rain. Storm Surge Warning: Storm surge of the order of 1 m above the astronomical tide is anticipated, causing flooding in low-lying areas of the Andhra Pradesh coast and Yanam area at the time of landfall.

Storm surge of the order of 1 m above the astronomical tide is anticipated, causing flooding in low-lying areas of the Andhra Pradesh coast and Yanam area at the time of landfall. Evacuations Already Underway : Officials have started evacuating residents from low-lying coastal areas, with almost 50,000 individuals shifted to relief camps.

: Officials have started evacuating residents from low-lying coastal areas, with almost 50,000 individuals shifted to relief camps. Schools Shut Down : Two-day off-days for schools have been announced in some of the districts in Andhra Pradesh as a precautionary measure.

: Two-day off-days for schools have been announced in some of the districts in Andhra Pradesh as a precautionary measure. Red and Orange Alerts: Red alerts have been issued by the IMD for a number of districts in Andhra Pradesh, such as Kakinada, Konaseema, among others, while orange alerts have been sounded for others.

Red alerts have been issued by the IMD for a number of districts in Andhra Pradesh, such as Kakinada, Konaseema, among others, while orange alerts have been sounded for others. Impact on Other States : Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana will also experience the brunt of the cyclone, with heavy rains and high winds predicted.

: Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana will also experience the brunt of the cyclone, with heavy rains and high winds predicted. Preparations : The Andhra Pradesh government has made an action plan ready for relief and essential items, and the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stand ready to perform the rescue operations.

: The Andhra Pradesh government has made an action plan ready for relief and essential items, and the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stand ready to perform the rescue operations. PM Modi's Promise: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised complete support to the state of Andhra Pradesh, with the central government prepared to offer help whenever it is required.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has initiated various steps to reduce the effect of the cyclone, such as sending NDRF teams and establishing relief camps. The government also suggested that people stay indoors and coastal dwellers shift to secure locations.

As the situation develops, residents in the afflicted regions are requested to keep listening for updates and comply with local guidelines. With the IMD issuing warnings of heavy rain and gusty winds, precautions must be taken to guarantee safety.