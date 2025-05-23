Covid-19 Surge: AP Govt Issues Health Advisory as State Reports Two New Cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported two new cases of Covid-19, prompting the State Health Department to issue an advisory.

According to reports, a 28-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam and a 75-year-old woman from Nandyal district have tested positive for the virus.

The younger patient, a resident of Maddipalem in Vizag’s Pithapuram Colony, underwent a Covid-19 test after experiencing cold-like symptoms.

The 75-year-old from Chagalamarri in Nandyal was admitted to Kadapa RIMS with a fever. Given her age, she was shifted to a special ward after her test result came back positive.

As of May 19, India has 257 active Covid-19 cases, with Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana reporting new infections of the JN.1 variant.

In response to the recent uptick in cases, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued new guidelines, urging citizens to follow social distancing norms and avoid large gatherings.

In an advisory issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, health authorities have been instructed to educate the public about avoiding mass gatherings such as prayer meetings, parties, and functions.

Officials at railway stations, bus terminals, and airports have been directed to ensure strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Elderly individuals above 60 years of age and pregnant women have been advised to stay indoors. Citizens are encouraged to maintain proper hygiene, including frequent handwashing.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, fatigue, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, headache, body aches, or nasal congestion is urged to undergo a Covid-19 test.

The Health Department has also been directed to ensure the availability of an adequate number of masks, PPE kits, triple-layer masks, and round-the-clock testing labs.