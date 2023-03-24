AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the Muslim brethren on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan which commenced from Friday.

In his message, he said that in this month, the Holy Quran was revealed by Prophet Mohammad, and that Muslims should observe strict fasting in this month and become worthy of Allah's grace. He said that the month of Ramadan extols a great message that life is a blend of discipline, charity, and religious thoughts. During this month, Muslims spend a portion of their earnings on charity to the poor, observing a strict fasting initiation and spending time in the thoughts of God. Ramadan is a festival that teaches the welfare of humanity by erasing evil thoughts, injustice, and hatred in man.

Greetings to all Muslims on the occasion of the beginning of this month of Ramadan, the Chief Minister said, in a statement released by the CMO.

