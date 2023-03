Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Dendaluru in Eluru district tomorrow, March 25. The Chief Minister will release the YSR Asara scheme amount which aims to help Self Help Groups (SHGs).

YS Jagan will reach Dendaluru at 10.30 am from his residence in Tadepalli and will take part in a public meeting from 10.50 to 12.35 pm. He will return to his residence from Dendaluru by 1.35.

