CM YS Jagan Leaves for Prakasam, to Visit Visakhapatnam Tomorrow

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has begun his two-day whirlwind tour of Prakasam and Visakhapatnam on Monday. The chief minister left for Prakasam district from his Tadepalli residence at 10 am on Monday.

He will reach Kaarumanchi village of Tanguturu mandal of Prakasam at 11.05 am and will pay his respects to the mother of Varikuti Ashok Babu, YSRCP incharge for Kondapi Assembly constituency, who passed away on Sunday.

At 1.05 pm, YS Jagan will return to his Tadepalli residence as he is scheduled to call on the Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here.

The chief minister YS Jagan will visit Visakhapatnam on Tuesday in the evening. As per schedule, the chief minister will reach Radisson Blu Resort located on Rushikonda Beach Road by 6pm. He is scheduled to participate in an interaction with the G20 representatives between 7 and 8 pm. He will later join the gala dinner arranged for the guests. He will depart from Visakhapatnam at 8.45 pm and reach his Tadepalli residence by 10 pm on the same day.

Visakhapatnam is hosting the G20 meet from March 28 and the theme of the event is ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’. Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh said 200 delegates from different countries will attend the event in the beach city.

Also Read: Cross Voting Row: YSRCP Leaders Fire MLA Vundavalli Sridevi

