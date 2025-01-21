Chandrababu Naidu Warns TG Bharat Over Lokesh CM Remark

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reprimanded AP Minister TG Bharat for making unnecessary remarks about Lokesh being the “future Chief Minister.” Bharat’s statement, made during the European Telugu Diaspora event in Zurich, sparked controversy and displeased Naidu.

Bharat declared, “Whether anyone likes it or not, Lokesh is the future leader and the next CM of our party,” just days after some members pushed for Lokesh to be made Deputy CM. Naidu had already discouraged such discussions, urging members to avoid such topics.

Naidu, reportedly upset with the comments, told Bharat, “Why are we here? Do you even know what you’re saying? Are such remarks necessary? We’re here to attract investments for the state, not to make political statements.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that the focus of the event should be on drawing investments and promoting the state’s development, not on internal party matters.

This incident has added fuel to ongoing speculation about the future leadership of the TDP, with some party members pushing for a change, despite Naidu's efforts to maintain control over internal discussions.