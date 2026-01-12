Chandrababu-led Coalition Govt Institutionalising Gambling and Plunder during Sankranti in AP

YSRCP State spokesperson and former MLA Kaile Anil Kumar on Monday accused the Chandrababu Naidu–led coalition government of converting Sankranti into a state-protected gambling festival under the banner of “KPL” (Kodi Pandem League), alleging that cockfights, casinos and betting camps are being openly promoted, assaulting Telugu traditions and normalising illegality.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, he said large-scale cockfight arenas with LED galleries, liquor supply and massive betting operations are being organised across districts despite a legal ban. He alleged that coalition leaders and local legislators are collecting commissions ranging from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 3 crores per arena, turning cockfighting into an organised revenue system. Referring to viral videos, he claimed that ruling-party leaders were heard discussing bribes to police and coordination with excise officials, showing how preparations have been underway for weeks with political protection.

Kaile Anil Kumar said massive gambling and casino operations are underway in parts of the undivided Krishna and Godavari districts, including the outskirts of Vijayawada, with liquor sold at inflated prices, casino dealers reportedly brought from outside states, and vulnerable families being pushed into debt and distress within days. He said elected representatives who promised farmers’ welfare are now presiding over betting camps.

He questioned why police who acted harshly in minor incidents are remaining silent when knives are tied to roosters and open gambling dens flourish. Citing Supreme Court directions placing responsibility on police to prevent cockfights and gambling, he alleged these are being blatantly ignored. He said the party supports festivals and traditions, but will not accept the poisoning of society through state-protected gambling, and demanded immediate cases against the real organisers and beneficiaries.