Chandrababu Govt's Big Shock to Volunteers in AP 

Amaravati: The newly elected TDP government held its first cabinet meeting here on Monday. After assuming office of the chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu chaired his first Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat.

The Cabinet ministers discussed a host of issues along with the volunteer system which had become a poll issue in the recent Assembly elections. During the Cabinet meeting, it was decided not to give the responsibility of disbursal of social security pension to the volunteers and instead the task will be given to the employees. As per the Cabinet’s decision, the employees of the state Secretariat would distribute the pension among the beneficiaries.

Addressing a press briefing, Kolusu Parthasarathy said the government staff would deliver pensions on the first of every month at the doorstep of beneficiaries. He said going forward all kinds of pensions would be delivered by the Secretariat employees. He clarified that no decision was taken on the volunteer system in the Cabinet meeting.

వాలంటీర్లకి చంద్రబాబు మార్క్ వెన్నుపోటు! జులై 1న సచివాలయ ఉద్యోగులతో పెన్షన్ పంపిణీ చేయాలని కేబినెట్ నిర్ణయం వాలంటీర్ వ్యవస్థని కొనసాగిస్తూ.. రూ.10 వేలు జీతం ఇస్తానని ఎన్నికల సమయంలో హామీ ఇచ్చిన బాబు ఇప్పుడు వాలంటీర్ వ్యవస్థకి మంగళం పాడే దిశగా నిర్ణయాలు — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) June 24, 2024

It is a well known fact that the volunteers worked day and night to deliver the YSRCP government’s benefits to the people during the YS Jagan’s administration. It seems the TDP regime is making an attempt to undermine the robust volunteer system just because it was an initiative of the YSRCP government.

