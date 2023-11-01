Bandla Ganesh’s Sudden Change of Heart for Naidu  

In Tollywood, we have many people who know the art of tickling the funny bones of their audience. However, actor-producer Bandla Ganesh is different. Not just films, he’s well known for sparking controversies with his loose talk.

For Degala Babji, the 2022 Telugu movie in which Bandla Ganesh was a lead character, it’s normal to crack silly jokes. When he attempts to talk on serious issues, he ends up being funny. Whenever he makes cryptic tweets, the netizens waste no time in trolling him for lack of substance in his posts.

Regardless, Bandla Ganesh tries to remain in the news. During previous Assembly elections, he supported the Telangana Congress to the hilt. He even said that he would cut off his tongue with the 7 O’ clock blade if Congress fails to wrest power from the TRS (now BRS). When the KCR-led party returned to power, he went into silent mode and started keeping a low profile.

Recently, Bandla Ganesh addressed a TDP programme in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. With his 7 O’ clock blade dialogues, he exceeded the Oscar-worthy performance.

“I'm ready to die. I'll die for Chandrababu. My wife and children will survive. Chandrababu is needed for the state and the country,” Bandla Ganesh claimed.

He suddenly got emotional and started singing paeans for the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu,who was lodged in Rajahmundry jail in connection with the skill development scam. He even said Naidu is like a fatherly figure for him and he won’t hesitate to sacrifice his life for him. Among the audience, who remembered his earlier remark for Congress, burst into laughter

