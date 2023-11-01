Nimrat Kaur hosts screening of 'Sajini Shinde...' for Mumbai Police

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has hosted a special screening of her film 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' for Mumbai Police, shared how all the Police officers thought that she was not acting, because of the authenticity and reality which came across as uncanny for them.

Nimrat played a cop (Bela Barot) for the first time in the movie. Bela investigates the case of a missing teacher essayed by Radhika Madan.

Post the screening, Nimrat was overwhelmed with the response she received from the officers.

She said: "So the one common thing I got from all the police officers was that they didn't think I was acting at all, the authenticity and the reality with which I portrayed the part was really uncanny for them. They know people like that or they themselves are like that on duty."

"There were some female Police officers I met and they said that they were actually reminded of the way they need to conduct themselves at work, where they have to have a very tough exterior so that no one would take them lightly. Because being a girl that's the first challenge you have in working in a man's environment ; dealing with hardened criminals and all kinds of sketchy characters. So the tougher the exterior, better the job -- and the easier the job becomes for these female police officers," shared the 'Airlift' fame actress.

Nimrat further shared about a Police officer, who told her that for him, she brought together the essence of the Sikh culture, which is Singh and Kaur.

"Basically Singh represents a warrior and Kaur is a princess so he said, I could see a warrior princess in you and I found that extremely complimentary and very sweet and humbling."

Nimrat said: "All of them asked me where I did my research, whether I follow somebody around, was there some real-life inspiration that was behind my character study, mannerisms, the way I spoke, sat, etc. It was lovely to note because I actually didn't really do that."

"You know, I just wanted to invent something which came from within me with the help of the vision that Mikhil Musale the director and the co-writer of the script had so together we kind of built on," she said.

"The Police officers in particular loved the no-nonsense swag Bela Barot has in the movie. They were also very, very moved by the subject and they said that they have to deal with all kinds of cyber bullying and harassment and all kinds of extortion cases on social media and how this is so relevant and how it's so important to watch a film like this for everyone," Nimrat concluded.

The crime thriller also stars Bhagyashree, and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles.

