Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi partake in Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding rituals

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (IANS) After kicking off their pre-wedding celebrations with a grand night time cocktail party, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding celebrations have begun, and they partook in the rituals where they were accompanied by stars Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Nithiin and Chiranjeevi.

After their pre-wedding night time cocktail party, the two started off with a Haldi ceremony on October 31, which was soon followed by a Mehendi ceremony which was held in the presence of family members, and close friends.

Just a few hours away from tying the knot, the photos taken from the private celebrations have surfaced and they went viral instantly.

The couple was spotted in a yellow-themed Haldi ceremony and the photos taken positively radiate love among the star couple.

For the Mehendi ceremony held on Wednesday, Varun was sporting a Beige coloured embroidered Kurta with an ombre-fuscia coloured mix indo-western jacket by Manish Malhotra.

Lavanya was seen wearing a glittering lehenga, which was actually a customised version of her mother’s old wedding saree designed by Archana Rao. She was donning beautiful jewellery with footwear from Aprajita Toor.

Throughout the Mehendi ceremony, Varun and Lavanya were accompanied by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Chiranjeevi, and Nithiin, who came to the wedding after the Haldi ceremony but was part of their Mehendi ceremony.

As these rituals come to a close, the two will hold a fun pool party for their guests where they will relax and have fun, before Varun and Lavanya take their vows at 2.48 p.m. in Italy.

Earlier,for the Haldi ceremony held late at night on Tuesday, megastar Chiranjeevi was spotted in one of the pictures, posing with the couple and blessing them. In another picture, Varun and Lavanya are seen embracing each other.

The couple’s love story began back in 2016 on the set of ‘Mister’ where they fostered a strong friendship which eventually blossomed into a deep and enduring love.

Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his Bollywood debut film with ‘Operation Valentine’, which is set to hit the screens on December 8.

