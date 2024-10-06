Karan Johar clears the air around Vasan Bala’s statement pertaining to an email forward

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, has cleared the air around director Vasan Bala’s recent statement. Vasan has directed the upcoming movie ‘Jigra’ under KJo’s production.

The producer-director-actor took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared a quote I'm Salmiah, which reads, “We have to be strong enough to ensure our life is stable enough to shut some negative people’s mouths”.

He also penned a long note in the caption, and shared how the social media negativity gets to him despite quitting X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote, “Twitter became X and became my X a while ago… I broke up with the nauseous noise and muted the unwarranted angst … but social media is like the Lockness monster it gets to you even when you can’t see it”.

Recently during an interaction with the YouTube channel ‘Tried & Refused Production’, Vasan who has directed Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina said in a lighter note that how he wrote a very premature email (pertaining to the creative process) to KJo about the idea of KJo. The latter forwarded the email to Alia, which Vasan said in jest that he didn’t like because the email had hygiene issues and grammatical errors.

Vasan’s seemingly humorous statement was blown out of proportion by the people on the Internet, and in no time KJo started receiving brickbats for simply forwarding an email.

KJo further mentioned, “So, I was flooded with Vasan Bala’s interview which he answered with pure innocence and so much love, the gore misinterpretation of his comment about me sending the script to Alia without his grammar checks made me laugh initially at the ludicrousness of it all but now is truly annoying me”.

“Vasan continues to be one of my most talented and wonderful collaborators and if you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! BUT NO … much ado about nothing is all over the place…I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making click bait assumptions. Loads of Love to all of you”, he added.

