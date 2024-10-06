Al Pacino ‘didn't have a pulse’ after he contracted Covid-19

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Al Pacino, who is known for ‘Scarface’, ‘The Godfather’, ‘House of Gucci’ and others, once had a brush with death.

Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the planet at the dawn of 2020s and affected many lives. One such person was Al Pacino whose work casts a towering shadow on cinematic excellence, reports ‘People’ magazine.

While speaking about his upcoming memoir, ‘Sonny Boy’, the actor, 84, recalled how he technically died while ill with Covid-19 during the pandemic, which he writes about in the book.

Revealing that he "didn't have a pulse" at one point during his health emergency, the actor told ‘People’, "I thought I experienced death. I might not have. I don't think I have, really. I know I made it”.

"I don't think I died. Everybody thought I was dead. How could I be dead? If I was dead, I fainted", he continued. "And when I opened my eyes, there were six paramedics in my living room. There was an ambulance outside the door, and two of my doctors in those space suits (like) on Mars. I looked around and I thought, 'What happened to me?'”.

"So I couldn't have died, because how did all those people gather together, the ambulance in front of my house?", he added.

‘The Godfather’ star said that his "great assistant Michael Quinn" immediately contacted the paramedics when he noticed something was wrong. "He got the people coming, because the nurse that was taking care of me said, 'I don't feel a pulse on this guy’”, he shared.

The ‘House of Gucci’ star recalled later reflecting on his serious bout of Covid-19 and thinking, "It was gone. As Shakespeare in Hamlet says, 'No more. To be, or not to be.' And then he says, 'No more'. And it's no more. Well, it's not. I don't know, who knows?"

Despite the harrowing experience, when asked if his health scare changed the way he now lives his life, he said, "Not at all”.

