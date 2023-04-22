Prakasam: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Audimulapu Suresh fired Opposition TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu for the attack on him and the YSRCP followers in Yerragondapalem in the district on Friday, as they staged peaceful protests asking him to apologise to the Dalits.

Addressing the meeting on Saturday, the Minister said that since no one had come for the TDP meeting, Chandrababu had resorted to creating riots in the place, he alleged. “ Yerragondapalem is YSRCP's Bastion, I dare the TDP to contest the elections from here, and if they did win I will leave politics permanently, Audimulapu Suresh challenged.

The responsibility for the stone pelting incident on Dalits lies with Chandrababu Naidu. It is he who incited the TDP workers to attack us, he stated while showing the videos of them pelting huge stones at them. They (TDP) should show proof of the allegations that there are irregularities in the assigned and ganja cultivation happening in Yerragondapalem, he fired.

In a shocking turn of events, the TDP workers had pelted stones at the YSRCP leaders who were peacefully conducting a protest against Chandrababu’s visit to Yerragondapalem, while asking to him to apologise to the Dalits on Friday. The attack resulted in injuries to a Dalit Sarpanch and three others. When Chandrababu Naidu's convoy arrived in Yerragondapalem, the TDP workers started throwing stones and the police lathi-charged the TDP activists at the behest of Chandrababu Naidu, who got out of his vehicle and confronted the YSRCP leaders and pointed fingers at them in an aggressive mode.

